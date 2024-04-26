Bajaj Finance share price falls 7% after Q4 result; Motilal Oswal downgrades stock
Bajaj Finance's share price has gained about 20 per cent over the last year (till April 25), underperforming the benchmark Sensex, which has gained about 24 per cent in the same period.
Bajaj Finance share price fell over 7 per cent on Friday, April 26, a day the company released its Q4 result. Bajaj Finance share price opened at ₹7,008.60 against its previous close of ₹7,293.90 and soon fell as much as 7.2 per cent to the level of ₹6,772.15 on BSE. Around 9:55 am, Bajaj Finance share price traded 6.52 per cent lower at ₹6,818.35 apiece. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.05 per cent up at 74,374.71 at that time.
