Bajaj Finance share price falls ahead of Q4 results today; Time to buy before dividend, stock split, bonus announcement?

Bajaj Finance share price traded lower on Tuesday ahead of the announcement of the company’s Q4 results today. Bajaj Finance shares opened higher at ₹9,149.70, but then declined as much as 1.44% to ₹8,960.80 apiece on the BSE.

Bajaj Finance is set to announce its financial earnings for the fourth quarter of FY25 on April 29. Along with Q4 results today, the board of directors of Bajaj Finance will also consider the declaration of a special dividend for FY25, proposal for stock split and issue of bonus shares.

The Bajaj Group NBFC is expected to report a strong earnings performance in the quarter ended March 2025, supported by healthy loan growth, stable credit costs and improvement in asset quality.

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results 2025 Preview Bajaj Finance’s net profit is expected to rise 18.1% to ₹4,518 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹3,825 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

The company’s net interest income (NII) is likely to grow by 23% to ₹9,814 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹8,013 crore, year-on-year (YoY), supported by higher expansion in loan book.

Bajaj Finance’s margin during the quarter is estimated to contract by 5 basis points (bps) sequentially to 9.65%. Credit costs are estimated to decline 5 bps QoQ to 2.05%.

Should you buy Bajaj Finance Shares ahead of Q4 Results today? Bajaj Finance share price has rallied over 21% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while the NBFC stock is up 30% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 113% in five years.

On the technical front, analysts believe that the overall trend for Bajaj Finance shares remains positive.

“Bajaj Finance share price has recently given a breakout after four years of consolidation. The broader trend in the Bajaj Finance stock remains positive and traders may apply ‘buy on dips’ strategy in the counter. Any drop in Bajaj Finance share price can be utilise as a buying opportunity,” said Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to Jain, Bajaj Finance share price has a strong support around ₹8,600 - 8,700 levels, while he expects the stock may hit a target of ₹9,600 - 9,700 levels.

At 10:15 AM, Bajaj Finance share price was trading 0.86% lower at ₹9,013.50 apiece on the BSE.