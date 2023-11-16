Bajaj Finance share price falls over 3% as RBI bars lending via two digital products
Analysts believe that Bajaj Finance shares will be under pressure in the near term, but the issue can be resolved soon as it seems more of an operational breach rather than a major violation.
Bajaj Finance share price declined nearly 4% on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred the non-banking finance company (NBFC) from lending under its two products. Bajaj Finance shares declined as much as 3.97% to ₹6,937.15 apiece on the BSE.
