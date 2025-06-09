Bajaj Finance share price gains 2% on fixing record date for 1:2 stock split, 4:1 bonus issue.

Bajaj Finance share price surged as much as 2.68 per cent in Monday trading session after the company fixed the record date for 1:2 stock split, 4:1 bonus issue.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance, on June 6, announced the record date for for 1:2 stock split and 4:1 bonus share issue. The NBFC stock closed 5 per cent higher on Friday at ₹9,372 apiece.

According to the exchange filing, Bajaj Finance has set Monday, June 16 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for both stock split and bonus share issue.

“We wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Monday, 16 June 2025 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members, eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares of the Company,” the company said in the filing.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.