Bajaj Finance share price gains as Nomura sees 22% upside; believes concerns over Jio Financial Services are overdone
Nomura believes that the exit of Housing Finance Development Corporation Ltd (HDFC) is a big positive for Bajaj Finance, while the concerns over the entry of Jio Financial Services are overdone.
Bajaj Finance share price gained 2% in the early trade on Friday after global brokerage firm Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating. Nomura has set a target of ₹8,700 for Bajaj Finance shares, which implies an upside of nearly 22% from Thursday’s closing price.
