Bajaj Finance share price in focus as stock to trade ex-date for 4:1 bonus shares, 1:2 stock split

Bajaj Finance share price will be in focus on Monday as the stock will trade adjusted for its bonus issue and stock split. Bajaj Finance bonus issue and stock split was announced earlier while the company declared its Q4 results 2025.

Bajaj Finance bonus issue and stock split record date is fixed today, Monday, June 16.

On April 29, Bajaj Finance had announced a dividend, stock split and bonus share issue for its shareholders. Bajaj Finance dividend record date was May 30 for the ₹44 final dividend.

Bajaj Finance Bonus Issue Bajaj Finance has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1. This means that the company will issue four bonus equity shares for every one equity share fully paid up held by the shareholder as on the record date.

Bajaj Finance Stock Split Bajaj Finance has also announced a sub-division of its shares, or a stock split, in the ratio of 1:2. This means that Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finance who hold one equity share of face value of ₹2 each will end up owning two equity shares of face value of ₹1 each.

Thus, after the stock split and the bonus share issue come into effect, an investor holding 100 Bajaj Finance shares will get 1000 shares.

Earlier, Bajaj Finance had undertaken a stock split of 1:5 and bonus issue of 1:1 together in September 2016.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Performance Bajaj Finance share price has gained 3% in one month and 36% so far in 2025. The NBFC stock is up 28% in the past one year, and has delivered a multibagger return of 279% on a five-year basis.

On Friday, Bajaj Finance share price ended 0.32% lower at ₹9,334.15 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalization of ₹5,80,052 crore.