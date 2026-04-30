Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price jumps 4% after strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Bajaj Finance share price jumped over 4.11% to 969.95 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company posted strong financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published30 Apr 2026, 09:28 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price jumps 4% after strong Q4 results on Thursday, 30 April, 2026.
Bajaj Finance share price jumps 4% after strong Q4 results on Thursday, 30 April, 2026.(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Bajaj Finance share price jumped over 4.11% to 969.95 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company posted strong financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026.

The stock opened at 945 apiece today, as compared to previous close of 930 on Wednesday.

Also Read | Sensex plunges 1,100 points: Why is the market falling?

Bajaj Finance Q4 results 2026 highlights

Leading NBFC Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported a 22% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at 5,553 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, up from 4,546 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

The company’s assets under management (AUM) surpassed the 5 lakh crore mark, reaching 5.09 lakh crore as of March 2026, compared with 4.16 lakh crore a year earlier, reflecting a 22% growth. AUM rose by 25,498 crore during the quarter.

Operational performance remained robust, driven by strong customer additions and loan disbursals. Bajaj Finance booked 12.89 million new loans in the quarter, a 20% increase from 10.7 million a year ago. Its customer base expanded 17% year-on-year to 119.33 million, with 3.93 million customers added in Q4.

Asset quality stayed largely stable, with gross NPAs at 1.01% and net NPAs at 0.41% as of March-end, compared to 0.96% and 0.44%, respectively, a year earlier. Provision coverage for stage 3 assets stood at 60%.

Advertisement

Loan losses and provisions declined to 2,008 crore from 2,167 crore in the year-ago period, while the annualised credit cost improved to 1.65% from 2.17%, indicating stronger portfolio quality and better collections.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 6 per equity share of face value of 1 each for FY26. This includes a special payout of 0.60 per equity share out of the exceptional gain on sale of BHFL shares. Previous year overall dividend was 5.60 per equity share of face value of 1 each, adjusted for split and bonus.

Bajaj Finance share price - Should you buy or sell?

Brokerage firm JM Financial has retained its ‘buy’ rating on Bajaj Finance share price, with a revised target price of 1,080 per share.

Advertisement

“Strong franchise scale, sustained 20%+ AUM growth, sector-leading RoA/RoE, structurally lower credit cost guidance and increasing secured mix provide high earnings visibility. Continued AI-led operating efficiencies and strong provisioning buffers further improve resilience and support superior compounding over the medium term. We have broadly maintained our FY27/28E EPS estimates and maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR 1,080 (earlier INR 985), valuing the stock at 4.2x FY28 P/BV (3.8x earlier),” the firm said in a note.

Also Read | Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends these 2 stocks to buy on 30 April 2026

On the technical outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Bajaj Finance has delivered a sharp 19% rally in just 11 sessions, forming a strong pole followed by an 8-day flag consolidation, indicating a classic continuation setup.

“The flag structure reflected controlled profit booking, with price holding firm near highs. Backed by robust quarterly results, the stock has now broken out with a bullish gap, signalling renewed momentum and strong participation. Price structure remains firmly positive, with expansion underway after a healthy pause. The immediate trajectory points toward the 1000 zone, which acts as a key resistance and supply area. Sustaining above the breakout zone will be critical to maintain momentum, while any gap-fill would weaken the setup,” Jain said.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

Bajaj FinanceQ4 ResultsStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsBajaj Finance share price jumps 4% after strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?
Read Next Story