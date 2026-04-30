Bajaj Finance share price jumps 4% after strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Bajaj Finance share price jumped over 4.11% to ₹969.95 apiece on NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company posted strong financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026.

The stock opened at ₹945 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹930 on Wednesday.

Bajaj Finance Q4 results 2026 highlights Leading NBFC Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported a 22% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at ₹5,553 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, up from ₹4,546 crore in the same period last year.

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The company’s assets under management (AUM) surpassed the ₹5 lakh crore mark, reaching ₹5.09 lakh crore as of March 2026, compared with ₹4.16 lakh crore a year earlier, reflecting a 22% growth. AUM rose by ₹25,498 crore during the quarter.

Operational performance remained robust, driven by strong customer additions and loan disbursals. Bajaj Finance booked 12.89 million new loans in the quarter, a 20% increase from 10.7 million a year ago. Its customer base expanded 17% year-on-year to 119.33 million, with 3.93 million customers added in Q4.

Asset quality stayed largely stable, with gross NPAs at 1.01% and net NPAs at 0.41% as of March-end, compared to 0.96% and 0.44%, respectively, a year earlier. Provision coverage for stage 3 assets stood at 60%.

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Loan losses and provisions declined to ₹2,008 crore from ₹2,167 crore in the year-ago period, while the annualised credit cost improved to 1.65% from 2.17%, indicating stronger portfolio quality and better collections.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share of face value of ₹ 1 each for FY26. This includes a special payout of ₹ 0.60 per equity share out of the exceptional gain on sale of BHFL shares. Previous year overall dividend was ₹5.60 per equity share of face value of ₹ 1 each, adjusted for split and bonus.

Bajaj Finance share price - Should you buy or sell? Brokerage firm JM Financial has retained its ‘buy’ rating on Bajaj Finance share price, with a revised target price of ₹1,080 per share.

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“Strong franchise scale, sustained 20%+ AUM growth, sector-leading RoA/RoE, structurally lower credit cost guidance and increasing secured mix provide high earnings visibility. Continued AI-led operating efficiencies and strong provisioning buffers further improve resilience and support superior compounding over the medium term. We have broadly maintained our FY27/28E EPS estimates and maintain BUY with a revised TP of INR 1,080 (earlier INR 985), valuing the stock at 4.2x FY28 P/BV (3.8x earlier),” the firm said in a note.

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On the technical outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Bajaj Finance has delivered a sharp 19% rally in just 11 sessions, forming a strong pole followed by an 8-day flag consolidation, indicating a classic continuation setup.

“The flag structure reflected controlled profit booking, with price holding firm near highs. Backed by robust quarterly results, the stock has now broken out with a bullish gap, signalling renewed momentum and strong participation. Price structure remains firmly positive, with expansion underway after a healthy pause. The immediate trajectory points toward the 1000 zone, which acts as a key resistance and supply area. Sustaining above the breakout zone will be critical to maintain momentum, while any gap-fill would weaken the setup,” Jain said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.