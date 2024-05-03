Bajaj Finance share price jumps over 7% after RBI lifts restrictions on its eCom and Insta EMI Card
Bajaj Finance said that it would now resume sanction and disbursal of loans in these two business segments including issuance of EMI cards.
Bajaj Finance share price jumped over 7% in early trade on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted restrictions on the company’s two products eCOM and online digital ‘Insta EMI Card’.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started