Bajaj Finance share price rises over 4%; should you buy or avoid the stock?4 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price rose over 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE as the company plans to raise funds.
Bajaj Finance share price rose over 4 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Monday in an otherwise weak market after the company said its board of directors will meet next week to consider raising funds. The stock opened at ₹7,594.95 against the previous close of ₹7,472.50 and rose over 4 per cent to hit the intraday high of ₹7,780 in today's trade so far.
