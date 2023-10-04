Bajaj Finance share price trades lacklustre after Q2 business update; what should investors do?
Bajaj Finance share price has gained over 21 per cent in the current calendar year so far, while the equity benchmark Sensex has gained nearly 8 per cent in the same period.
Bajaj Finance share price rose almost by a per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹8,040.55 in early trade on BSE on Wednesday (October 4) a day after the company reported its September quarter business updates. The stock opened at ₹8012.05 against the previous close of ₹7968.95 and rose by 0.9 per cent to its 52-week high. However, the stock erased gains quickly and traded flat around 9:30 am.
