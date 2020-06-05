Shares of Bajaj Finance were up +1.36% at 09:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Finance shares traded +1.36% higher at ₹2344.85, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,41,087.06 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.97% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, PFC rose 2.78%, RECLTD rose 3.58%, and SRTRANSFIN rose 0.69%.

At day's high, Bajaj Finance shares rose as much as 2.28% to ₹2366.05, after opening at ₹2342.00. Bajaj Finance shares had closed at ₹2313.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2331.35 to ₹2366.05 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Finance shares had a 52-week high of ₹4923.2 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1783.1 on May 27, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance shares have traded in a range of ₹1783.10 to ₹2496.65 while in the last week, between ₹1995.30 to ₹2496.65. 0.59 Lakh shares of Bajaj Finance were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, Bajaj Finance had posted standalone revenues of ₹4664.77 crore and profits of ₹1022.73 crore.

