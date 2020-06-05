Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bajaj Finance share price up 1.36% at 09:40 today
Shares of Bajaj Finance were up +1.36% at 09:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market

Bajaj Finance share price up 1.36% at 09:40 today

1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Mint Analytics

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.97% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

Shares of Bajaj Finance were up +1.36% at 09:40 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Finance shares traded +1.36% higher at 2344.85, giving it a market capitalization of 1,41,087.06 crore.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, PFC rose 2.78%, RECLTD rose 3.58%, and SRTRANSFIN rose 0.69%.

At day's high, Bajaj Finance shares rose as much as 2.28% to 2366.05, after opening at 2342.00. Bajaj Finance shares had closed at 2313.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 2331.35 to 2366.05 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Finance shares had a 52-week high of 4923.2 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of 1783.1 on May 27, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance shares have traded in a range of 1783.10 to 2496.65 while in the last week, between 1995.30 to 2496.65. 0.59 Lakh shares of Bajaj Finance were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, Bajaj Finance had posted standalone revenues of 4664.77 crore and profits of 1022.73 crore.

