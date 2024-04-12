Bajaj Finance: Up 4000% in last 10 years but negative in 2024 so far, should you buy the stock?
Despite a stellar 4000% return in the last 10 years, the NBFC stock Bajaj Finance has been underperforming in recent times. Will its performance improve? Here's what technical and fundamental experts say.
The last one year has not been very impressive for the non-banking lenders on the back of high credit costs even as their asset quality remains robust. The Nifty Financial Services (Nifty Fin) has underperformed the benchmark Nifty in the last one year as well as in 2024 YTD.
