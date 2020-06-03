Shares of Bajaj Finance were up +5.68% at 10:37 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Bajaj Finance shares traded +5.68% higher at ₹2480.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,49,218.89 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.15% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, PFC rose 2.0%, RECLTD rose 2.81%, and SRTRANSFIN rose 6.86%.

At day's high, Bajaj Finance shares rose as much as 6.39% to ₹2496.65, after opening at ₹2409.00. Bajaj Finance shares had closed at ₹2346.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹2409.00 to ₹2496.65 on BSE.

On BSE, Bajaj Finance shares had a 52-week high of ₹4923.2 on Feb 20, 2020 and a 52-week low of ₹1783.1 on May 27, 2020. In the past one month, Bajaj Finance shares have traded in a range of ₹1783.10 to ₹2496.65 while in the last week, between ₹1891.20 to ₹2496.65. 2.83 Lakh shares of Bajaj Finance were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 18 quarter, Bajaj Finance had posted standalone revenues of ₹4664.77 crore and profits of ₹1022.73 crore.

