Bajaj Finance share: Should you buy this NBFC stock ahead of Q1 results 2025?

Stock market today: Ahead of the Q1 results today for the current financial year, Bajaj Finance shares witnessed some selling pressure during the opening bell. In the early morning session, Bajaj Finance share price opened marginally upside at ₹970 apiece on the NSE. However, the NBFC stock soon came under the sell-off heat and touched an intraday low of ₹958 per share within a few minutes of the opening bell session.

According to stock market experts, Bajaj Finance is expected to report steady Q1 results 2025. The NBFC may report robust loan growth on sustained demand across segments. They said that Bajaj Finance share price is on the cusp of breakout and a solid Bajaj Finance results may lead to a sharp upside in the NBFC stock.

Bajaj Finance Q1 results preview Speaking on the kind of Q1 results Bajaj Finance may report, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Bajaj Finance is expected to report a steady set of numbers, driven by robust loan growth supported by healthy demand across its consumer, SME, and commercial lending segments. This growth is likely to result in a solid expansion in net interest income and profitability, highlighting the effectiveness of its diversified lending portfolio and extensive distribution network. According to the Q1FY26 business update, assets under management (AUM) grew by 25% to approximately ₹4,41,400 crore as of June 30, 2025, compared to ₹3,54,192 crore as of June 30, 2024. In Q1FY26, AUM increased by approximately ₹24,750 crore.”

The SMC Global Securities expert, who is a certified CA also, said that company's new loan bookings grew 23% to 13.49 million in Q1FY26, compared to 10.97 million in Q1FY25. The customer franchise stood at 106.51 million as of June 30, 2025, up from 88.11 million a year ago, with an increase of 4.69 million during the quarter.

“On the asset quality front, improvement is expected, supported by easing credit costs. While net interest margins may witness slight moderation due to rising cost of funds or a changing product mix, overall profitability is likely to remain strong, aided by operating leverage and disciplined cost control. Key areas to watch include management’s commentary on asset quality trends, particularly in unsecured lending and new customer acquisition. Additionally, any forward-looking guidance on loan book growth, market expansion strategies, and customer trends will be closely monitored to assess the sustainability of the company’s growth trajectory,” Seema added.

Bajaj Finance share price target Expecting upside in the NBFC stock, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, “Bajaj Finance share is breaking out of a 22-day consolidation triangle at ₹940, signalling a bullish move toward ₹1000. Despite relatively low volumes, the price action is firm, suggesting strong underlying Momentum. If the upcoming earnings beat market expectations, the stock could test ₹1000 within a month. Traders should watch for sustained closing above ₹950 to confirm the breakout. Momentum indicators support the move, making this a high-reward setup for short-term swing positions.”

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.