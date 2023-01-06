Bajaj Finance shares extend losses as stock tanks below ₹6,000 mark1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 11:35 AM IST
- Bajaj Finance shares extended losses for the second straight session on Friday
Shares of Bajaj Finance extended losses for the second straight session after posting a disappointing December quarter (Q3) updates. The stock has plunged below the ₹6,000 mark on Friday, for the first time since July 2022, by declining over 2% to ₹5,974 per share on the BSE in early deals. Extending its fall, the stock has tanked over 9% in the last two sessions.
