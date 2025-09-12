Bajaj Finance shares gain 3% after allotment of NCDs worth ₹1,350 crore. Do you own?

Bajaj Finance share price jumped over 3% to a 52-week high on Friday amid heavy buying violumes. Bajaj Finance shares rallied as much as 3.40% to a fresh high of ₹1,003.20 apiece on the BSE.

The Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), Bajaj Finance said that it has raised ₹1,350 crore by allotting 1.35 lakh Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

“..the Debenture Allotment Committee of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e., 12 September 2025, allotted 1,35,000 NCDs, at face value of ₹1 Lakh each aggregating to ₹1,350 crore on private placement basis,” Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The Debentures are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE, it added.

The tenure of the debentures is 1,187 days. The date of allotment is 12 September 2025 and the date of maturity is 12 December 2028. The company is offering a coupon rate of 7.24% p.a. on the NCDs.

The first coupon is payable on 12 December 2026 and annually and on maturity thereafter. The schedule of payment of coupon or interest and principal is 12 December 2026, 12 December 2027 and 12 December 2028.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Performance Bajaj Finance share price has delivered stellar returns to investors. The NBFC stock is up 17% in one month, and 44% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Bajaj Finance shares rallied 35% in one year, and has delivered multibagger returns of 182% in five years, and a staggering 1,890% return in ten years.

At 2:05 PM, Bajaj Finance share price was trading 3.04% higher at ₹999.60 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.