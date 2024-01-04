Bajaj Finance shares gain over 4% on strong Q3 update with AUM growth of 35%
Bajaj Finance reports a significant increase in loans booked and assets under management during Q3 of FY24, leading to a surge in stock price.
Shares of Bajaj Finance jumped 4.6% to ₹7,723.95 apiece in early trade on Thursday following the company's December-quarter update, which was released on Wednesday. The update highlighted a significant 26% YoY increase in loans booked during Q3 of FY24, bringing the total loans booked by the lender to 9.86 million, up from 7.84 million in Q3 FY23.
