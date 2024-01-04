Shares of Bajaj Finance jumped 4.6% to ₹7,723.95 apiece in early trade on Thursday following the company's December-quarter update, which was released on Wednesday. The update highlighted a significant 26% YoY increase in loans booked during Q3 of FY24, bringing the total loans booked by the lender to 9.86 million, up from 7.84 million in Q3 FY23.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto board to consider share buyback on Monday; stock hits record high

The assets under management (AUM) experienced a remarkable 35% year-over-year growth, surpassing the ₹3 lakh crore milestone and reaching approximately ₹3,11,000 crore in Q3 FY24. During the quarter alone, the AUM increased by approximately ₹20,700 crore, according to the company's exchange filing.

"AUM growth of 35% YoY suggests that the festive period was strong for BAF and that it successfully leveraged traditional channels (except digital/e-commerce) for newer customer acquisitions," said domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.

AUM growth despite ban on new customer acquisitions

The brokerage stated that the company's AUM growth stood strong despite the ban on new customer acquisitions and new loans booked.

In November last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BAF) to stop sanctioning and disbursing loans under its two lending products, ‘eCOM’ and ‘Insta EMI Card'.

Also Read: Torrent Power share price soars over 13% on MoU with Gujarat govt worth ₹47,350 crore

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance customer franchise also witnessed a significant rise, with the number of customers increasing to 80.41 million in Q3 FY24 from 66.05 million in Q3 FY23. In the December quarter, the customer franchise increased by 3.85 million.

The company said its consolidated net liquidity surplus stood at approximately ₹11,600 crore as of December 31, 2023, indicating a strong liquidity position. The deposits book stood at approximately ₹58,000 crore in Q3 FY24, reflecting a 35% year-over-year growth compared to ₹42,984 crore in Q3 FY23.

For the September quarter, the company reported a 27.68% jump in its standalone net profit at ₹3,551 crore. The company posted a net profit of ₹2,781 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The total revenue from operations came in at ₹13,378 crore in Q2 FY24, a growth of 34.18% compared to ₹9,970 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At 10:15 AM, the stock was trading with a gain of 3.56% at ₹7,647.95 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!