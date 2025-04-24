Bajaj Finance shares in focus as board sets date to consider interim dividend, bonus shares, stock split

Bajaj Finance share price will be in focus on Thursday after the company announced that its board of directors will consider a special dividend for FY25, stock split and bonus share issue on April 29.

The meeting of the board of directors of Bajaj Finance is scheduled on 29 April 2025 to consider and approve financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 2025 along with the earnings for financial year 2024-2025.

On the same day, the company’s board will also consider a Special (Interim) Dividend for Financial Year 2024-25.

It will also consider a proposal of sub-division/ split of existing equity shares having face value of ₹2 each, and a proposal for issue of bonus shares, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing on April 23.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Trend Bajaj Finance share price has witnessed a robust upward trajectory in recent months. The NBFC stock has gained 4.5% over the past month and over 25% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Bajaj Finance share price has surged 35%, while delivering a 28% return over the past one year.

From a long-term perspective, Bajaj Finance stock price has exhibited strong growth potential. The stock has advanced 57% over the last two years and has delivered multibagger returns of 329% over a five-year period.

Should you buy Bajaj Finance shares? Bajaj Finance share price has shown a notable bullish reversal pattern, as per the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock.

“This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock’s price, potentially reaching around ₹9,600. Given the current market price of ₹9,320, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider buying Bajaj Finance shares at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹9,600,” said Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

Dongre recommends buying Bajaj Finance shares at current market price for a targe price of ₹9,600 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹9,150 level.

On Wednesday, Bajaj Finance share price ended 0.64% higher at ₹9,326.25 apiece on the BSE.