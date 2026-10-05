Bajaj Finance shares jump 3% after a four-day slide, experts see more upside | Target price, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: Bajaj Finance shares saw buying interest after a four-session gap. Bajaj Finance share price today opened higher at ₹962.55 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹995.80 per share, clocking around 3% against Thursday's close of ₹948.30. However, stock market experts are still bullish on the stock and expect it to continue its uptrend.
Experts believe that Bajaj Finance has declared raising funds worth ₹17,500 crore ( ₹11,700 crore through the QIP and ₹5,800 crore through a preferential issue of warrants to the promoter and holding company, Bajaj Finserv). They advised Bajaj Finance shareholders to hold the scrip for further upside, as the stock is on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout on the technical chart also. So, Bajaj Finance shares are strong from both a fundamental and technical perspective.
Highlighting the reason for the rally in the Bajaj Finance share price today, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “Bajaj Finance shares gathered an upside momentum after falling for the four successive sessions. However, this is not because of the relief rally on Dalal Street. The Bajaj Group company has announced a ₹17,500 crore fundraising, attracting the attention of stock market bulls. I believe the stock is available at a discount, and bulls are still not content with the rally this stock witnessed on Monday. It has more steam left.”
Advising Bajaj Finance shareholders to hold the scrip, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Bajaj Finance share price has strong support placed at ₹930 and existing shareholders should hold the scrip, maintaining stop-loss at ₹930. The stock may deliver significant upside after giving a technical breakout above ₹1,020 on a closing basis.”
Bagadia said fresh investors can buy Bajaj Finance shares at the current market price, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹930 for the short-term target of ₹1,020 and ₹1,050.
The global brokerage Jefferies has also given a ‘buy’ tag to Bajaj Finance shares, expecting 35% upside with a target price of ₹1,280. The brokerage has also set a price target of $28 per share for the Bajaj Finance ADR on the NYSE.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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