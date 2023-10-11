Bajaj Finance shares soar 45.5% since April; m-cap nears ₹5 lakh crore
Bajaj Finance's shares now stand just 1.63% away from joining the ₹5 lakh crore market capitalization club. Considering the stock's peak price, its market capitalization previously reached ₹4,95,124 crore.
Bajaj Finance, a leading Indian non-banking financial company (NBFC), has seen its share perform well on Dalal Street since April of this year, resulting in a gain of 45.5% to date. On October 06, the shares jumped 4.35% to record a new all-time high of ₹8,192.
