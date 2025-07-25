Bajaj Finance had an excellent Q1. But the managing director's exit left investors on edge.
Ananya Roy 6 min read 25 Jul 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Summary
Anup Saha stepped down as managing director earlier this week, barely three months into his stint, dampening sentiment even as Bajaj Finance reported another strong quarter. What does the future hold for the hugely outperforming stock?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Analysts and investors were caught off guard when Anup Saha stepped down as managing director of Bajaj Finance earlier this week. Saha was appointed only in April. His quick exit has been officially chalked up to “personal reasons", but word on the street is that Saha is in the running to be the next CEO of IndusInd Bank.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story