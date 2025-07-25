For Bajaj Finance, tech could prove to be a deterrent. Only 70% of its customers use its app, compared to 95% for peers. The RBI’s temporary embargo on its digital lending in FY24 exposed process gaps in the lender’s bid to accelerate digitisation. Of course, things have improved since then. The company has ddressed the regulator’s concerns and has formed a strategic partnership with Bharti Airtel to allow its customers to transact through the Airtel Thanks app.