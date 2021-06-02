Bajaj Finance surpasses Kotak Mahindra Bank in terms of mcap

"We believe the stock is fairly expensive, trading at 4.2x P/B (Mar-21F) and 31.3x P/E (12m to Mar-22F) vs last 10-year average of 3.9x P/B and 25.7x P/E, on a consolidated basis. We value the stock at 3.6x P/B (Mar-22F) and 26.7x P/E (12m to Mar-23F) for a slightly reduced TP of ₹1,700 (from ₹1,710). The implied P/B of the core bank is 4x. We largely maintain our EPS forecasts for the bank. Downside risks include higher credit costs, while upside risks include better NIM performance," said Nomura Research in its note to investors.