Bajaj Finance top Nifty 50 gainers on Thursday on positive Q4FY23 results1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:07 AM IST
- According to analysts, post result the stock prices have seen positive traction. They expect this rally to continue towards 6,500 in near term. Going ahead any dip towards 6,000 can be bought into.
Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd rose over 3% on Thursday's trade following positive Q4FY23 earnings. The stock was the Nifty 50's biggest gainer in the early trade. On Wednesday, non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a profit after taxes (PAT) jumped 30% on to ₹3,158 crore for the quarter ended March.
