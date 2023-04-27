Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd rose over 3% on Thursday's trade following positive Q4FY23 earnings. The stock was the Nifty 50's biggest gainer in the early trade. On Wednesday, non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a profit after taxes (PAT) jumped 30% on to ₹3,158 crore for the quarter ended March.

The NBFC saw a rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March driven by higher net interest income (NII).

In comparison to Q4 of the prior fiscal year, net interest income (NII) grew 28% to ₹7,771 crore in the March quarter of FY23. The company increased its core AUM by 55,292 crores in FY23.

According to Bajaj Finance, its new loans bookincreased by 20% to 7.56 million in Q4 of FY23 from 6.28 million in the same quarter of FY22.

Shares of the NBFC closed at ₹6,054.80 on Wednesday. According to analysts, post result the stock prices have seen positive traction. They expect this rally to continue towards 6,500 in near term. Going ahead any dip towards 6,000 can be bought into.

According to Dnyanada Vaidya, Research Analyst - Axis Securities, Bajaj Finance reported numbers which were in-line with their expectations across all parameters. Operational parameters continue to progress well and the management remains confident in BAF’s ability to deliver a healthy AUM growth of about 25% in FY24, aided by improving customer additions, which is expected to grow at nearly 20% YoY.

The impact of increasing CoF will now be visible on margins and the management also expects a 40-50 basis points margin compression in FY24. However, lower opex and benign credit costs will partially offset the pressure on NIMs.

ICICI Direct Research in its report said even though the results are largely in line with estimates, company has significant market share in consumer segments and has strong growth levers. They expect 28-29% of loan growth for FY24 with focus on profitability.

“We remain positive on the company, however rich valuations to keep stock in consolidation mode in the near term," added the brokerage.

At 10:56 IST, shares of the company was up nearly 2% at ₹6,170.75 per share.