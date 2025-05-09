Bajaj Finance, UCO Bank share prices declined 2-4% as they trade Ex dividend today

Dividend Stocks 2025: Bajaj Finance, UCO Bank Share prices remain in focus on Friday, declining 2-4% during intraday trades, as these stocks trade Ex dividend today. The record date declared for identifying eligible list of share holders that will receive dividends stands today. Some other companies as Anand Rathi, Bank of Maharashtra also have Record date today for identifying eligible share holders to receive dividends.

The record date implies that investors who wish to benefit from dividend announced need to buy the shares of Bajaj Finance., UCO Bank and any other stock whose record date stands today, need to have bought stocks of these companies a day earlier for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividend holders. for receiving dividend as per T+1 settlement procedure.

Dividend Details UCO Bank- Board of Directors of the UCO Bank in their meeting dated 28.04.2025 had recommended dividend of Rs.0.39 per equity share ( translating in to 3.90% considering Dividend declared and face value of share) of face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2024-25

The Bank had fixed Friday, 9th May 2025 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.

The UCO Bank share price dipped up to 4.4% during the intraday trades on Friday

Bajaj Finance A special interim dividend of ₹12 had been announced by Bajaj Finance Limited. he record date set for the dividend is Friday, May 9, 2025. For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025, the Board of Directors of Bajaj Finance Limited has announced and authorized a special interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 apiece.

Bajaj Finance share price dipped up to 2.4% during the intraday trades on Friday

Other companies as Anand Rathi, Bank of Maharashtra also have Record date today Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd- The Board had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7 per share. The Record Date for the purpose of Final Dividend for FY 2024-2025 had been set as Friday, May 09, 2025. Final Dividend once approved by the Members in the ensuing AGM will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval.

Bank of Maharashtra- Board of Directors of the Bank of Maharashtra at their meeting dated 25.04.2025 had recommended dividend of 15 % on the equity shares of the Bank ie., Rs. 1.50/- per share having face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year 2024-25. The Record Date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, 9th May, 2025.