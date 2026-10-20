Bajaj Finance vs IREDA vs Reliance's Jio Financial: Top financial stock to buy after Q2 results 2026 for best returns?

Stocks to buy after Q2 Results 2026: The earnings season is in full swing, and a good number of companies have declared their Q2 results. After about two weeks since the start of the Q2 2026 results season, investors have started comparing the quarterly numbers of their favourite stock. As Bajaj Finance is widely compared with Reliance's Jio Financial Services, and to some extent, both these financial stocks are compared with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), it would be prudent to compare the Q2 results of these three financial stocks.

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Bajaj Finance Q2 Results 2026 The Bajaj Finance Q2 results show higher profit, net interest income, and assets under management, as well as an increase in new loans booked during the quarter. In the July to September 2026 quarter, Bajaj Finance reported a 29% YoY growth in consolidated PAT to ₹6,367 crore. Assets under management (AUM) grew 26% to ₹5.85 lakh crore.

The Bajaj Group company reported consolidated PAT of ₹6,367 crore, up 29% YoY from ₹4,948 crore. PBT rose 29% to ₹8,537 crore, while net interest income (NII) increased 24% to ₹13,335 crore. Net total income grew 23% to ₹15,974 crore.

AUM grew 26% to ₹5,84,624 crore, with an addition of ₹37,680 crore during the quarter. The company booked 13.45 million new loans and added 4.42 million customers, taking its customer franchise to 128.85 million.

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IREDA H-1 Results 2026 IREDA reported a standalone net profit of ₹891.75 crore for the H1FY27, marking a 12% YoY increase from ₹95.68 crore. The result significantly exceeded market consensus estimates for the quarter.

The renewable energy financier’s total income expanded 14% YoY to ₹4,594.29 crore on a standalone basis, supported by robust interest income growth. Interest income, the primary revenue driver, stood at ₹4,514.77 crore in H1FY27, compared to ₹3,938.89 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. This growth was partially offset by an increase in finance costs, which rose to ₹2,717.52 crore from ₹2,431.23 crore a year earlier.

Jio Financial Services Q2 Results 2026 Reliance's Jio Financial Services announced the Q2 results 2026 on 15 October 2026. During the July to September 2026 quarter, the financial company's net profit plunged 51% YoY and 59% QoQ to ₹340.44 crore. Total income (excluding dividend income) surged 132% YoY to ₹1,699 crore, and Net Interest Income jumped 165% YoY. Lending AUM also expanded significantly by 154% YoY.

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Bajaj Finance vs IREDA vs Jio Financial Services Comparing the Q2 results 2026 of these three financial companies, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Bajaj Finance delivered the best set of numbers and most consistent quarterly performance in the recently ended September 2026 quarter. The company has delivered improved and sustained performance on the core profit, NII, and AUM growth.”

Bajaj Finance share price target Decoding the technical chart of Bajaj Finance shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Bajaj Finance shares have immediate three supports placed at ₹931, ₹916 and ₹880, whereas it has immediate resistance placed at ₹1,000. On a decisive break above ₹1,000, one can expect Bajaj Finance shares to touch ₹1,035 in the near-term.”

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IREDA share price target On what technical chart suggests in regard to IREDA shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “IREDA share price today stands at the immediate support of ₹102, and its major support is placed at ₹97. On the higher side, IREDA shares are facing successive resistance levels at Rs112, ₹116, and ₹122. The stock is in a bearish trend in the monthly and the weekly chart patterns.”

Jio Financial Services share price target Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said that Jio Financial Services shares are looking bearish on the monthly and weekly charts. It is facing successive hurdles at ₹221 and ₹230, while immediate support is at ₹211 and ₹202.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).