Bajaj Finance vs Jio Financial Services: Which stock to buy after Q4 results 2026?

Bajaj Finance vs Jio Financial Services: After the announcement of Q4 results 2026, investors are confused whether to buy Jio Financial Services shares or Bajaj Finance shares. The reason for this confusion is the Q4 results: Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) is in an aggressive scale-up mode, while Bajaj Finance's Q4 results 2026 were steady and in line with market estimates. For long-term investors, Q4 FY26 underscores two very different stages of the NBFC/fintech lifecycle.

Bajaj Finance Q4 results 2026 review Speaking on the Q4 earnings of Bajaj Finance, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that Bajaj Finance delivered steady, in-line performance with Q4 NII up 20% YoY to ₹11,781 crore and AUM crossing ₹5.09 lakh crore, +22% YoY, supported by 12.89mn new loans, +20% YoY.

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“Asset quality stayed best-in-class with GNPA at 1.01%, NNPA 0.41%, PCR 60%, and CRAR at 21.55%, giving ample runway for 20%+ growth. FY26 PAT grew 14.3% YoY to ₹19,017 crore despite a ₹142 crore additional ECL overlay, while cost-to-income held at 33.8%,” Seema Added.

The SMC Global Securities expert said that a ₹6 per share dividend, including a special payout from Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd's stake sale, reinforces its track record of shareholder returns. It remains the benchmark for scale, underwriting discipline, and omnichannel execution, though valuations already reflect that consistency.

Jio Financial Services Q4 results 2026 Speaking on the Jio Financial Services Q4 results, Seema Srivastava said, “Jio Financial Services is in aggressive scale-up mode. Q4 FY26 consolidated total income surged 97% YoY to ₹1,020 crore, but PPOP at ₹327 crore and PAT at ₹272 crore reflected margin compression from three factors: line-by-line consolidation of Jio Payments Bank as a 100% subsidiary from June 18, 2025; heavy investments in JioBlackRock AMC, wealth advisory, and reinsurance; and geopolitical volatility hitting treasury income.”

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Seema said that Jio Credit disbursements rose 49% YoY to ₹10,629 crore, driving NII +143% YoY to ₹201 crore and PAT 4x YoY to ₹70 crore. Jio Payment Solutions TPV jumped 145% YoY to ₹14,626 crore with net processing margin doubling to 12 bps. Jio Payments Bank income grew 11x YoY to ₹87 crore with CASA customers up 61% to 3.7 mn, while JioBlackRock AMC reached ₹15,200+ crore AUM within 9 months.

JFSL vs Bajaj Finance: Which is better for whom? Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities believes Bajaj Finance is a low-risk compounder with predictable earnings, strong asset quality, and proven execution. Jio Financial is a high-beta ecosystem play where near-term PAT is weighed down by investments, but lending, payments, and AMC are scaling rapidly.

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“Long term, Bajaj suits core NBFC allocation; Jio Fin offers outsized upside if FY27 brings operating leverage as nascent verticals mature and consolidation drag fades. Investors should consider their risk profile and appetite for investment because both are doing well fundamentally," said Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

JFSL vs Bajaj Finance: What technical chart signals? Asked about the technical chart regarding these two financial stocks, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Jio Financial and Bajaj Finance present contrasting structures. Jio Financial has been consolidating in a broad 205–360 range since listing, but the formation of a higher low on weekly and monthly charts suggests the stock may have completed its base-building phase near the lows.

“The structure indicates gradual accumulation, with potential to head toward the 350 zone over time, though the setup is long-term in nature and may evolve slowly. In contrast, Bajaj Finance remains in a strong secular uptrend, currently retracing into rising 10- and 20-month EMAs, a classic bullish continuation setup. Relative strength clearly favours Bajaj Finance, with bulls likely targeting the 1200 zone in the medium term,” Jain added.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.