Bajaj Finserv announces bonus issue, stock split; shares zoom

While declaring its financial results for the first quarter ended June 2022, Bajaj Finserv on Thursday said that its board has also approved the proposal of stock split or sub division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5 as well as gave its nod for the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1. Shares of Bajaj Finserv zoomed more than 9% on the BSE to ₹14,511 apiece.

