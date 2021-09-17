Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance's combined market cap hits $100 bln

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPAs stood at 2.96% and 1.46% in first quarter of the current fiscal, up from 1.79% and 0.75%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of FY21. Auto finance business was the worst hit, resulting in worsening of asset quality. Analysts say, in absence of a severe third wave, the company will likely bring down its gross NPA to 1.7-1.8% and net NPA to 0.7-0.8% by 4QFY22E. The second wave resulted in a slight rise in EMI bounce rate in Q1FY22 compared to Q4FY21.

