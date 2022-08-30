Bajaj Finserv bonus share, stock split record dates fixed. Details here

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about bonus shares and stock split record dates, Bajaj Finserv said, "With reference to our letter dated 28 July 2022 wherein, we had intimated, the recommendation of the Board subject to the approval of shareholders: a) sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 5/ (Rupees Five only) into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee one only) fully paid-up; and issue of one bonus equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one only) for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one only) of the Company."