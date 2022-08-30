Bajaj Finserv bonus share, stock split record dates fixed. Details here

Bajaj Finserv bonus share, stock split record dates fixed. Details here1 min read . 12:05 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv bonus and split: The board of directors of Bajaj Finserv Ltd has fixed record date for bonus share issue and stock split. The non-banking financial services company informed Indian exchanges in this regard and said that the company board has fixed 14th September 2022 for the purpose of finalising eligible shareholders for bonus share and stock split benefit. So, Bajaj Finserv bonus and split ex-date will be 13th September 2022. The NBFC has announced bonus share issue in 1:1 ratio and stock subdivision in 5:1 ratio.
Informing Indian stock market exchanges about bonus shares and stock split record dates, Bajaj Finserv said, "With reference to our letter dated 28 July 2022 wherein, we had intimated, the recommendation of the Board subject to the approval of shareholders: a) sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 5/ (Rupees Five only) into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupee one only) fully paid-up; and issue of one bonus equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one only) for every 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupees one only) of the Company."
"Now we wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 14 September 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members, eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares of the Company," Bajaj Finserv added.
IT seems that stock market bulls have hailed the announcement of Bajaj Finserv bonus share and stock split record date announcement. Bajaj Finserv share price today opened upside with a big gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹16,850 apiece levels on NSE, logging around 4.75 per cent rise on Tuesday early morning deals from its Monday close price of ₹16,086 apiece. The mid-cap stock has delivered more than 11 per cent return in last one month after remaining under the profit booking stress from April to June 2022. The NBFC stock hit its 52-week low of ₹10,727 on 30th June 2022 and then onwards, it has been in uptrend.
