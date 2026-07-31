Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹3,132 crore; board approves entering reinsurance business

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Results: Bajaj Finserv announced its earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 on Friday, 31 July, during market hours. The NBFC reported a 12% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,132 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with ₹2,789 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The company's revenue from operations rose 19% YoY to ₹42,037 crore, while interest income increased more than 18% YoY to ₹22,362 crore during the quarter.
Separately, the company's board approved plans to enter the reinsurance business through a new subsidiary, subject to approvals from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and other regulatory authorities. It also approved the issuance of 15.11 lakh equity shares to the Bajaj Finserv ESOP Trust under the company's employee stock option scheme.
The lender's asset quality strengthened, with the gross NPA (GNPA) ratio improving to 0.96% from 1.03% a year earlier and the net NPA (NNPA) ratio easing to 0.39% from 0.50%. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.9%, including a Tier-I capital ratio of 20.01%.
Shares of the company rallied over 5% to trade at ₹2,008 apiece after the results were released.
Bajaj Finance continued to expand its lending business during the quarter, adding 5.1 million customers and disbursing 16.13 million new loans. Its assets under management (AUM) grew 24% YoY to ₹5.47 lakh crore as of June 30, while Bajaj Housing Finance reported a similar 24% increase in AUM to ₹1.50 lakh crore.
Bajaj General Insurance reported an 11% rise in gross written premium to ₹5,789 crore. Excluding the bulky tender-driven crop and government health business, gross written premium grew 10%.
Among the group's other businesses, Bajaj Allianz Life posted an 87% increase in the value of new business (VNB) despite the impact of the non-availability of GST credit during the quarter. The company said the growth was in line with its strategy of pursuing sustainable and profitable expansion.
Bajaj Asset Management reported an average quarterly AUM of ₹33,027 crore, while its AUM as of June 30, 2026 stood at ₹31,444 crore. Bajaj Finserv said it continued to invest in its emerging businesses, including Bajaj Finserv Health, Bajaj Finserv Direct, Bajaj Asset Management and Bajaj Alternate Investment Management. The company added that these businesses reported a loss of ₹130 crore during Q1 FY27, in line with its growth plans.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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