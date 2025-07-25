Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Profit jumps over 30% to ₹2,789 crore; interest income up 22% YoY

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Bajaj Finserv on Friday, July 25, reported a 30.47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to ₹2,789.05 crore for Q1FY26 compared to a profit of ₹2,137.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company said it clocked an all-time high quarterly consolidated profit after tax (PAT).

Total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹35,439.08 crore, up 12.6 per cent against ₹31,479.93 crore in Q1FY25.

The NBFC's interest income rose 21.7 per cent YoY to ₹18,889.74 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹15,521.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Bajaj Finserv Q1 results: Performance of major subsidiaries Bajaj Finance Bajaj Finance's PAT rose by 20 per cent YoY to ₹4,699 crore. Loan losses and provisions for Q1FY26 increased to ₹2,120 crore versus ₹1,685 crore YoY. PAT of its mortgage subsidiary, BHFL, was ₹583 crore, rising 21 per cent YoY.

Assets under management (AUM) increased 24 per cent YoY to ₹4,41,450 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA as on 30 June 2025 stood at 1.03 per cent and 0.50 per cent, respectively, against 0.86 per cent and 0.38 per cent as on 30 June 2024.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company PAT rose 15 per cent YoY to ₹660 crore versus ₹576 crore. AUM, represented by cash and investments, increased 11 per cent YoY to ₹35,199 crore.

Gross written premium increased by 9 per cent YoY to ₹5,202 crore. Net earned premium stood at ₹2,229 crore versus ₹2,232 crore in Q1FY25. Claim ratio improved to 71.1 per cent versus 77.1 per cent YoY.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Shareholders' PAT jumped 76 per cent YoY to ₹171 crore. AUM, represented by total investments, rose 12 per cent YoY to ₹1,31,052 crore.

Net value of new business (VNB), a key profitability metric of life insurance business, rose 39 per cent YoY to ₹145 crore, mainly due to product restructuring, favourable product mix and cost rationalisation.

Renewal premium increased 28 per cent to ₹3,162 crore, while new business premium for Q1FY26 stood at ₹2,316 crore against ₹2,541 crore in Q1FY25.