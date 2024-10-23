Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹1,929 crore; revenue jumps 30% YoY

  • Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Bajaj Finserv's consolidated revenue in Q2FY25 grew 30% to 33,704 crore from 26,023 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Ankit Gohel
Published23 Oct 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Bajaj Finserv's net profit growth grew 8%, while revenue increased 30% YoY.
Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Bajaj Finserv’s net profit growth grew 8%, while revenue increased 30% YoY.

Bajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Bajaj Finserv on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 2,087 crore for the second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 8% from 1,929 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

The consolidated revenue of financial services major Bajaj Finserv in Q2FY25 grew 30% to 33,704 crore from 26,023 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

“Q2 FY25 was a strong quarter for growth across all our major businesses. Risk metrics, however, varied across segments and our companies focused on balancing risk with growth,” Bajaj Finserv said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Finserv is Core Investment Company (CIC) and the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It holds 51.34% stake in Bajaj Finance.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹5,613 crore, AUM rises 29%

Here’s a look at the performances of Bajaj Finserv’s material subsidiaries:

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results

Bajaj Finance’s net total income for Q2FY25 increased by 24% to 10,946 crore from 8,847 crore YoY, while profit after tax rose by 13% to 4,000 crore from 3,551 crore, YoY.

Bajaj Housing Finance, its mortgage subsidiary, reported a 21% YoY growth in net profit at 546 crore.

Assets Under Management (AUM) as on 30 September 2024 were at 373,924 crore, up 29% YoY.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and Net NPA as on 30 September 2024 stood at 1.06% and 0.46%, respectively, as against 0.91% and 0.31% as on 30 September 2023. Provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets is 57%. Capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) (including Tier-II capital) as on 30 September 2024 stood at 21.69%. The Tier-I capital was at 20.90%

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Q2 Results

The company’s net profit rose marginally by 6% to 494 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 from 468 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gross written premium during the September quarter decreased by 20% YoY to 5,871 crore due to spill over of government health business to October. Net earned premium increased by 18% YoY to 2,660 crore, Bajaj Finserv said.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Fin Q2 results: Net profit soars 21% to ₹546 cr; 5 key takeaways

Claim ratio increased to 79.7%, while combined ratio stood at 101.4% in Q2FY25 .Underwriting loss stood at 48 crore for Q2FY25 versus underwriting profit of 37 crore, YoY, primarily due to NATCAT claims of 45 crore.

As on 30 September 2024, solvency ratio was 312%, which is well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 150%, said the company.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Q2 Results

Net profit fell to 148 crore from 193 crore in Q2FY24 due to new business strain, higher expense overruns and change in product mix.

Net New Business Value (NBV), which is the key metric used to measure profitability of life insurance business, was 245 crore in Q2FY25 as against 237 crore in Q2FY24.

New business premium for Q2FY25 increased by 14% YoY to 3,202 crore and gross written premium rose 23% to 6,544 crore. Solvency ratio stood at a healthy 378% as on 30 September 2024.

Assets Under Management (AUM), represented by total investments, stood at 123,178 crore as on 30 September 2024 as compared with 98,700 crore as on 30 September 2023, an increase of 25%.

At 1:45 pm, Bajaj Finserv shares were trading 2.19% higher at 1,760.95 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBajaj Finserv Q2 Results: Net profit rises 8% to ₹1,929 crore; revenue jumps 30% YoY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.60
02:32 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-0.85 (-0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

153.30
02:32 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-2.05 (-1.32%)

Tata Power share price

438.35
02:32 PM | 23 OCT 2024
2.35 (0.54%)

Bandhan Bank share price

177.80
02:32 PM | 23 OCT 2024
3.9 (2.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.20
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
37.8 (12.06%)

Coforge share price

7,553.35
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
757.75 (11.15%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,284.30
02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
113.95 (9.74%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,739.90
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
308.05 (4.79%)
More from 52 Week High

Rajesh Exports share price

245.50
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-17.6 (-6.69%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,487.75
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-226.2 (-4.8%)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

270.25
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-11.3 (-4.01%)

PNC Infratech share price

330.85
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
-11.4 (-3.33%)
More from Top Losers

Max Financial Services share price

1,284.30
02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
113.95 (9.74%)

One 97 Communications share price

753.50
02:19 PM | 23 OCT 2024
66.2 (9.63%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

949.35
02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
75.3 (8.62%)

BLS International Services share price

380.00
02:18 PM | 23 OCT 2024
29.6 (8.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-20.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-20.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.