Bajaj Finserv Q4 results: Consolidated profit jumps 31.4%1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 02:15 PM IST
- Consolidated revenue stood at ₹23,625 crore up by 25.2% versus ₹18,862 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.
NBFC-major Bajaj Finserv posted a 31.4% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,769 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 compared to a profit of ₹1,346 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹23,625 crore up by 25.2% versus ₹18,862 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.
