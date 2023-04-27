NBFC-major Bajaj Finserv posted a 31.4% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,769 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 compared to a profit of ₹1,346 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹23,625 crore up by 25.2% versus ₹18,862 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

