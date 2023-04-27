Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bajaj Finserv Q4 results: Consolidated profit jumps 31.4%

Bajaj Finserv Q4 results: Consolidated profit jumps 31.4%

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST Livemint
Bajaj Finserv posted a 31.4% growth in consolidated net profit.

  • Consolidated revenue stood at 23,625 crore up by 25.2% versus 18,862 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

NBFC-major Bajaj Finserv posted a 31.4% growth in consolidated net profit to 1,769 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 compared to a profit of 1,346 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue stood at 23,625 crore up by 25.2% versus 18,862 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

NBFC-major Bajaj Finserv posted a 31.4% growth in consolidated net profit to 1,769 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 compared to a profit of 1,346 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue stood at 23,625 crore up by 25.2% versus 18,862 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.