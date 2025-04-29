Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹2,417 crore; 100% dividend declared

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,119 crore during the corresponding January-March period of the previous fiscal.

The total consolidated income during the March 2025 quarter rose to ₹35,596 crore against ₹32,042 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BFL, the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group, said in a regulatory filing.

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share or 100 per cent on the face value of Re 1.

The proposed dividend is to be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

For the financial year 2024-25, the company witnessed a 9 per cent increase in profit at ₹8,872 crore over ₹8,148 crore in the previous fiscal.