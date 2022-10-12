Bajaj Finserv shares: IIFL maintains ‘Add’ rating on the stock. Key triggers

“Over the past 2 decades, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance (BAGIC) has built an enviable distribution that separates them from competition. They believe market combined ratios may worsen in the wake of rising competition, and BAGIC is well placed to capitalise on market-share gains. They have been leaders in innovation and commanded industry leading share in the sector’s profit pool. We forecast GDPI/EPS CAGR of 16/23% over FY22-25ii, led by improvement in combined ratios," it added.