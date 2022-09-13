Bajaj Finserv shares trade ex-split, bonus; stock jumps1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:34 AM IST
- Bajaj Finserv shares rose nearly 5% to ₹1,791 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals
Shares of Bajaj Finserv started trading ex-split and bonus on the BSE in Tuesday's trading session, a day ahead of the record date for for the purpose of determining the members, eligible for the sub-division of existing equity shares and issue of bonus equity shares of the company. The stock rose nearly 5% to ₹1,791 apiece on the BSE.