Bajaj Finserv’s insurance bet fails to impress investors
Ananya Roy 6 min read 19 Mar 2025, 03:24 PM IST
Summary
- Markets remain skeptical as the financial powerhouse doubles down on diversification.
Bajaj Finserv's latest move—acquiring Allianz’s 26% stake in its life and general insurance businesses for ₹24,000 crore—was expected to turn heads. After all, Allianz had been Bajaj’s long-standing international partner for over two decades. Yet, instead of a resounding vote of confidence from the markets, the reaction was lukewarm. The stock rose just 2% in the two days following the announcement on 17 March, trailing the 2.9% gain in the Nifty Financial Services Index.
