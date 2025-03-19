Bajaj Finserv’s insurance bet fails to impress investors

Bajaj Finserv's latest move—acquiring Allianz’s 26% stake in its life and general insurance businesses for ₹24,000 crore—was expected to turn heads. After all, Allianz had been Bajaj’s long-standing international partner for over two decades. Yet, instead of a resounding vote of confidence from the markets, the reaction was lukewarm. The stock rose just 2% in the two days following the announcement on 17 March, trailing the 2.9% gain in the Nifty Financial Services Index.