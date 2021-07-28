Mumbai: Bajaj Finserv Ltd now has a higher market capitalisation than Axis Bank Ltd following a surge in its share price which hit a fresh record-high on Wednesday.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv were trading around ₹13,974 with market cap standing at ₹2.21 trillion, which was more than that of Axis Bank's ₹2.19 trillion mcap.

So far this year, Bajaj Finserv has outperformed the market by gaining 56% as compared to 9% rise in the benchmark Sensex. Axis Bank rose 15% in the same period.

Currently, Bajaj Finserv stands at 18 positions in the overall market cap ranking, surpassing Maruti Suzuki India, Ultratech Cement and Nestle India.

Bajaj Finserv (BJFIN) saw a muted performance due to the severe impact of the second lockdown on NBFC and higher reinsurance ceded in the insurance business in Q1FY22. The NBFC is expected to recover with normalcy in economic activities and ihas also undertaken technological initiatives that augur well for the next stage of growth.

Strong premium growth and a better product mix will help life and general insurance companies generate higher revenue. Covid-related claims will continue to be a concern for the next few quarters, analysts say.

Underlying metrics, however, remain steady with better exit month collections and sustained improvement; growth in preferred general insurance segments; and strong growth in the new individual life insurance business, despite lockdowns, Edelweiss Securities said in a note to its investors.

"While we, structurally, like most pieces of the story (life insurance clearly the least though), strong price action has rendered valuations rather full. Moreover, we are not altering our individual target multiples. Growth resumption/asset quality trajectory at Bajaj Finserv will drive stock performance", Edelweiss Securities added.

Axis Bank reported a slight miss on profit at ₹2,160 crore (versus analyst estimates of ₹2,290 crore) in the June quarter due to subdued margins and higher opex/provisions. Higher-than-expected gross slippages (84% retail) led to a 15bps rise in GNPA to 3.85%. However, the bank did not utilize the covid-related buffer in Q1, which remains steady and healthy at 0.8% of loans.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.