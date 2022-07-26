Bajaj Finserv to consider stock split, bonus shares issue proposal this week2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 12:13 PM IST
- Bajaj Finserv to consider sub-division or stock split of equity shares of face value of ₹5
Bajaj Finserv informed the exchanges that its board will meet this week on Thursday July 28, 2022 to consider the proposal of sub division of equity shares or stock split as well as issue of bonus shares, along with considering its results for the first quarter ended June 2022. Shares of Bajaj Finserv surged more than 4% to ₹13,181 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's deals.