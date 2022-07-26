Bajaj Finserv to consider stock split, bonus shares issue proposal this week

“The meeting of the board of directors, i.e. 28 July 2022, scheduled to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Please be informed that the board of directors will also consider a proposal for the below mentioned items at the said meeting – 1. Sub-division of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs. 5, and/or 2. Issue of fully-paid bonus equity shares to the members of the Company," Bajaj Finserv said in the release.