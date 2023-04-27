Bajaj Finserve rises over 1% on Thursday's early trade ahead of Q4FY23 results1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Shares of Bajaj Finserve Ltd rose over 1% on Thursday's early trade ahead of the financial service company Q4FY23 results. The stock was among the top gainers in Nifty 50. Shares of the company closed at ₹1,334.65 per share, down 0.8% on Wednesday.
