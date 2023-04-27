Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Bajaj Finserve rises over 1% on Thursday's early trade ahead of Q4FY23 results
Back

Shares of Bajaj Finserve Ltd rose over 1% on Thursday's early trade ahead of the financial service company Q4FY23 results. The stock was among the top gainers in Nifty 50. Shares of the company closed at 1,334.65 per share, down 0.8% on Wednesday.

Bajaj Finserve stock opened at 1345.15 per share.The non-banking finance company major (NBFC) reported a 42% increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY23, reaching 1,782 crore, up from 1,256 crore in the same quarter a year prior. Consolidated total income increased by 23% to 21.755 crore from 17.620 crore in the third quarter of the previous year.

Analysts said that ahead of the there is not major traction in this counter, however, recently the stock has bounced from key support.

“Going ahead, if we some weakness it can be considered an opportunity to enter long, immediate support is at 1,280 resistance is at 1,430," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

 

