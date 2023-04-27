Bajaj Finserve rises over 1% on Thursday's early trade ahead of Q4FY23 results

Bajaj Finserve stock opened at ₹1345.15 per share.The non-banking finance company major (NBFC) reported a 42% increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY23, reaching ₹1,782 crore, up from ₹1,256 crore in the same quarter a year prior. Consolidated total income increased by 23% to ₹21.755 crore from ₹17.620 crore in the third quarter of the previous year.