Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bajaj Healthcare jumps 11% on DRDO licence to make, market covid medicine

MUMBAI: Shares of Bajaj Healthcare surged nearly 11% after the company said it has received licence from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) as approved medication for treatment of covid-19.

At 1140 am, the stock traded at Rs965.95 apiece on the BSE, up 6% from previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex was down 0.2% at 52,925.14.

2-DG helps in faster recovery of hospitalised covid patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. The drug works by selectively accumulating in the virus-infected cells and prevents growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised patients exhibiting moderate- to-severe covid symptoms as an adjunct therapy.

"We are pleased to add 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose to our growing product portfolios after receiving license from DRDO...We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-GD) will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option. Most patients ailing from moderate to severe symptoms can benefit from the use of Deoxy-D-Glucose." said Anil Jain, joint managing director, Bajaj Healthcare.

Bajaj Healthcare a leading manufacturer of APIs,intermediates and formulations. It specialises in manufacturing of amino acids, intermediates, api, formulations & nutraceuticals.

