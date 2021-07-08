Bajaj Healthcare jumps 11% on DRDO licence to make, market covid medicine

"We are pleased to add 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose to our growing product portfolios after receiving license from DRDO...We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-GD) will considerably ease the pressure and offer patients much needed and timely therapy option. Most patients ailing from moderate to severe symptoms can benefit from the use of Deoxy-D-Glucose." said Anil Jain, joint managing director, Bajaj Healthcare.

