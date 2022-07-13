Bajaj Healthcare shares hit 3-month high on foraying into opiate processing business2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 10:53 AM IST
- Bajaj Healthcare shares extended gains for the sixth straight session, rising to its highest since April
Listen to this article
Shares of pharmaceutical company Bajaj Healthcare Ltd surged more than 3% to ₹357 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early session after the said on Wednesday it was entering the highly-regulated opiate processing business after winning two tenders from the government, sending its shares to a near three-month peak. The stock extended gains for the sixth straight session, rising to its highest since April and has rallied around 24% over the last five sessions.