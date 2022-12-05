This sugar stock jumps for second straight session, rallies 45% in 2 days1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 01:08 PM IST
- The company said it has paid entire overdues towards term loan installments to all the lenders
Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd continued to surge for the second straight session with the stock rallying more than 19% to ₹16 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session. The counter has rallied more than 45% in just two sessions after the company informed the payment of overdues to its lenders.